You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Melania Trump sues Daily Mail over ‘defamatory’ stories

September 2, 2016 7:45 pm·0 commentsViews: 5
Reuters . Washington / New Age Online
Melania Trump

Melania Trump, wife of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. — Reuters photo

Melania Trump, the wife of US republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, sued the Maryland-based publisher of the Daily Mail Online and a blogger on Thursday over stories about her past she believes were ‘tremendously damaging,’ her attorney said in a statement.
Late Thursday, the Daily Mail retracted a story in a posting on its website.
“To the extent that anything in the Daily Mail’s article was interpreted as stating or suggesting that Melania worked as an ‘escort’ or in the ‘sex business’… is hereby retracted, and the Daily Mail newspaper regrets any such misinterpretation.”
A Daily Mail story last month cited a Slovenian magazine’s report that a modeling agency thatTrump worked with in New York in the 1990s also served as an escort business, linking wealthy clients with women for sexual services.
Trump had notified the British newspaper and other news organizations on Aug. 22 that she would take legal action, Trump’s attorney, Charles Harder, said in an email at the time, calling the reports ‘outright lying.’
‘These defendants made several statements about Melania that are 100% false and tremendously damaging to her personal and professional reputation,’ he said in a statement on Thursday. The lawsuit was filed in state circuit court in Montgomery County, Maryland.
The lawsuit alleges that the Maryland blogger, Webster Griffin Tarpley, published ‘false and defamatory statements’ about Trump, including that the former model had suffered from ‘a full-blown nervous breakdown.’
‘Defendants’ actions are so egregious, malicious and harmful to Melania that her damages are estimated at $150 million dollars,’ her lawyer’s statement said.
Tarpley said in a statement that the lawsuit is ‘without merit.’
‘We are confident that Melania will not be able to meet her high burden of proving the statements published about her on my website were defamatory in any way,’ he said.
Trump, who now has her own jewelry line, was born in Slovenia and moved to the United States in the 1990s. She married Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee for the November 8 election, in 2005.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Co-pilot deliberately slams plane in Alps Passengers with moments to live screamed in terror and the pilot frantically pounded on the locked cockpit door as a...
  2. Opposition wins Argentine election Opposition candidate Mauricio Macri won Argentina’s presidential election on Sunday, marking an end to the left-leaning and often-combative era of...
  3. Woman, child drown as migrant boat sinks off Lesbos A migrant woman and a child drowned off the Greek island of Lesbos after their boat sank, police said Wednesday,...
  4. Obama ends up dealing with Russia and living with Assad, for now Russia’s military buildup in Syria appears to have forced US president Barack Obama to two unpalatable conclusions: He cannot ignore...
  5. Hungarian camerawoman faces criminal charges for kicking refugees Hungarian prosecutors said Thursday they had opened a criminal investigation for breach of peace against a camerawoman caught on film...
  6. REFUGEE CRISIS ESCALATES : Record numbers cross Hungary border Record numbers of refugees are streaming into EU member Hungary from Serbia, posing a new headache for regional leaders at...
  7. TV industry sees digital threats rising Is it time for big television to start worrying about digital? For years, the threats to traditional television have been...
  8. Stephen Hawking launches biggest-ever search for alien life Scientists are about to embark on the biggest search yet for alien life, sweeping the skies for signals of civilisations...
  9. Tornado, floods leave deadly trail at Mexico-US border A tornado ripped into a town in northern Mexico on Monday, killing at least 13 people and flattening hundreds of...
  10. Mutant mosquitoes ‘resist malaria’ US scientists say they have bred a genetically modified mosquito that can resist malaria infection. If the lab technique works...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement