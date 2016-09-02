Three killed in Panchagarh road accident

Three people were killed and three others injured as a truck hit a Compressed Natural Gas-run auto-rickshaw on Panchagarh-Tentulia highway in Jagdal area of Panchagarh on Friday afternoon.
The deceased could not be identified immediately, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Mominul Islam, officer-in-charge of Panchagarh police station, said the accident took place in the area around 5:00pm when a stone-laden truck hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving three passengers dead on the spot and three others injured.
The injured were admitted to Panchagarh Adhunik Hospital.
