Three injured in Chawk Bazar factory fire

At least three people were critically injured in a fire at a plastic factory near Club Ghat area under Chawk Bazar police station in the capital on Friday afternoon.

The injured – Abdul Majid, 25, of Tangail Sadar upazila, Humayun Kabir, 17, of Panchdah in Kishoreganj and Abdul Baten, 30, of Boalkhali in Faridpur – were admitted to the burn and plastic surgery unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital

Burn unit on duty doctor Umme Salma said that they were in critical condition.

Fire service and civil defence inspector Palash Kumar Modok said that the factory caught fire at about 1:15pm and five fire fighting units doused the fire at about 3:30pm.

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Chawk Bazar police station assistant sub-inspector Anwar Hossain said all the three injured were workers of the plastic factory.

He said that as the fire spread, Majid and Humayun jumped from the third floor of the four-storey building and Baten was later rescued from the building by fire fighters.

The three were rushed to the hospital, he said.

He said that the factory and its store were housed in the building from its first to third floor.