﻿﻿Mir Quasem won’t seek presidential clemency: official

War crimes death row inmate Mir Quasem Ali would not seek presidential clemency, paving the way for his execution, Kashimpur Central Jail part-2 superintendent Prashanta Kumar Bonik said on Friday.

Bonik said that the jail authorities this afternoon asked Mir Quasem whether he would seek mercy or not and the war crime convict confirmed that he would not seek presidential clemency.

Earlier on Thursday the Jamaat leader sought time to decide on seeking mercy from the president.

The inspector general of prisons Syed Iftekhar Uddin had earlier said Quasem would get ‘reasonable time’ but not exceeding ‘seven days’ to seek mercy from the president.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Mir Quasem Ali’s petition seeking review of its verdict upholding his death sentence for war crimes paving the way to his execution.

Known as a notorious Al-Badr commander in 1971, Mir Quasem committed various war crimes in the port city of Chittagong and particularly at a torture cell he ran in the Dalim Hotel.

He was sentenced to death for abducting and killing teenage freedom fighter Jasim Uddin in confinement at Dalim Hotel based torture cell and dumping his body in the Karnaphuli River.

In recent years he emerged as a business and media tycoon and ran business establishments of Jamaat.