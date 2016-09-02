‘Bomb supplier’ of Gulshan attackers identified: Police

Police have identified a militant who supplied crude bombs to the attackers of Gulshan Holy Artisan Bakery, said additional commissioner and head of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Monirul Islam on Friday.

Investigators got the name of the bomb supplier Sohel Mahmud during their investigation into the café attack case, he said while replying to a question at a briefing at DMP media centre on Friday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sohel Mahmud was an active member of the banned Islamic outfit Jama’at-ul-Mujajideen Bangladesh and then he joined JMB. He made crude bombs and supplied those to the Gulshan café attackers, he

said.

Police have been trying to arrest Sohel, the CTTC chief added.

Militants stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery and opened fire and hurled local made grenades and crude bombs and took around 40 people, including restaurant staff and guests – both locals and foreigners –

hostage on July 1.

Twenty hostages – nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, one Bangladeshi-born American and two Bangladeshis – were killed in the terror attack at the restaurant. Besides, two senior police officers

were killed as they tried to rescue the hostages.

Five militants and one chef of the café, who suspected to be an associate of the militants, were killed during a commando operation inside the café on the following morning.