One killed, 30 injured in Tangail road accident

A man was killed and at least 30 others were injured in a road accident at Kalihati in Tangail on Friday morning.

The accident left the truck helper dead on the spot. But he could not be identified, reports Bagladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound truck collided head-on with a passenger bus in Dholatengor area this morning around 6:00am on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, said officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge east police station Md Asabur Rahman.

The 30 injured, most of them passengers of the bus, were admitted to Tangail Medical College and Hospital, the OC added.