Bangladesh nationals urged not to enter Hong Kong illegally

Amid growing illegal entry into Hong Kong from different countries, its Immigration Department on Friday urged the Bangladesh nationals not to undertake any illegal entry, being allured by a syndicate, to avert harsh punishable actions.

‘Don’t believe those agents. Hong Kong government has a long-established policy of not granting asylum to anyone and not determining or recognising anyone as a refugee,’ said Ronald N W Fung, assistant director, Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative, reports United News of Bangladesh.

While talking to a small group of journalists at the Chinese embassy in Dhaka, Fung said they are just trying to aware Bangladesh citizens about the consequences of illegal entry as there is no scope for seeking asylum or having the status of refugees.

Fung mentioned that there were 414 Bangladeshi illegal migrants intercepted by the Immigration Department in Hong Kong and Hong Kong police in 2015, an increased by 21 per cent compared to the one in 2014.

He said the visitors are not allowed to take up jobs in Hong Kong, whether paid or unpaid, without the permission of the director of Immigration. ‘Offenders are liable to prosecution and upon conviction face a maximum fine of $50,000 and up to two years’ imprisonment,’ Fung said.

The people who will enter into Hong Kong will not be offered legal status to settle in Hong Kong, he said urging Bangladesh nationals not to get trapped in the hands of unauthorised persons.

Fung said as stipulated in section 38AA of the Hong Kong Immigration Ordinance, illegal migrants or people who are subject of a removal order or a deportation order are prohibited from taking up any employment, whether paid or unpaid, or joining in any business.

‘Offenders are liable upon conviction to a maximum fine of $50,000 and up to three years’ imprisonment,’ Fung said.

He said their Court of Appeal has issued a guideline ruling that a sentence of 15 months’ imprisonment should be applied in such cases.

Senior immigration officers Lam King-fung and Lam Kai-wah and immigration officer (communications and public affairs) Angus W H Lai were also present.

They said there is a nexus among agents from Hong Kong, China and Bangladesh who are alluring people to offer asylum, refugees’ status or job in Hong Kong. And in most cases, they get entry to Hong Kong through China mainland having no Hong Kong visa.

The immigration officials also visited Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan and found similar trend.