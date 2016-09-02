Halt Mir Quasem’s execution: HRW

New York-based rights organisation Human Rights Watch has urged the Bangladeshi authorities that the death sentence of Mir Quasem Ali, a central executive committee member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, should be suspended with immediate effect.

The rights watchdog, in a statement posted on its website on Thursday, also urged the Bangladeshi government to impose a moratorium on the death penalty and plan to abolish it.

A group of United Nations experts on August 24 urged the government to annul the death sentence against Quasem Ali and grant him a retrial, noting how the proceedings had reportedly been ‘marred’ by ‘irregularities’, the statement said.

‘It is critical that the Bangladesh government ensures justice for the awful crimes against civilians in 1971, but that requires it to uphold international fair trial standards,’ said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

‘If there’s even a shadow of doubt about fairness, as in Quasem Ali’s case, the authorities should set aside the death penalty,’ he said.

Human Rights Watch also called upon the authorities to release or charge Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem, Quasem Ali’s son, who allegedly taken away by state authorities on August 9.

The international non-governmental organisation reiterated its long-standing call for the government of Bangladesh to restore fundamental rights to those accused of war crimes.

‘While many in Bangladesh believe Quasem Ali to be guilty and want him punished, justice is only served through fair trials,’ said Adams.

‘Authorities owe it victims to establish guilt with proper evidence rather than fast-tracking hangings after unfair trials,’ he added.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Mir Quasem Ali’s petition seeking review of its verdict upholding his death sentence for war crimes.

Rejection of his review petition by a five-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice SK Sinha paved the way for Mir Quasem’s execution.