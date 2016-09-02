You are here: Home » International

Bombs kill 12 at Pakistan court

September 2, 2016 2:38 pm·0 commentsViews: 15
Reuters . Peshawar / New Age Online

Two bombs killed at least 12 people and wounded dozens outside a court complex in northwest Pakistan, a rescue official said, hours after militants from a Pakistani Taliban faction attacked a Christian neighbourhood in the same region.
The bodies of lawyers, policemen and civilians were recovered from the blast site, said Haris Habib, chief rescue officer in the city of Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
‘First there was a small blast followed by a big blast,’ Habib told Reuters.
Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ur-Ahrar claimed responsibility for today’s court attack. The group’s spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan, promised more attacks in a statement.
‘We appeal to civilians to remain away from law enforcement installations and these un-Islamic courts. We will target them more,’ he said.
More than 20 people were killed in an attack in December on a government office in Mardan, which was later claimed by Jamaat-ur-Ahrar.
Meanwhile, prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the bombing would ‘not shatter our unflinching resolve in our war against terrorism’.
‘These receding elements are showing frustration by attacking our soft targets. They shall not get space to hide in Pakistan,’ Sharif said in a statement.
Security in Pakistan has improved in recent years but Islamist groups continue to stage major attacks.
More than 70 people, mostly lawyers, were killed last month in a suicide bombing in the southwestern city of Quetta. Both Jamaat-ur-Ahrar and Islamic State claimed responsibility.
Earlier in the day, four gunmen wearing suicide-bomb vests attacked a Christian neighbourhood in the Khyber tribal region, killing at least one security guard and a civilian resident, military officials said.
Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, which has targeted Christians in the past, claimed responsibility.
The Islamist group, which briefly declared allegiance to Middle East-based Islamic State in 2014 but recently said it was no longer affiliated with them, also staged the Easter Day attack on Christians in a park in Lahore that killed 72 people including at least 29 children.
On Friday, the military’s information wing said one security guard in the Christian residential area, near the northwestern city of Peshawar, was killed at the beginning of the dawn attack.
The attackers exchanged fire with security forces and were killed, the military said, adding that the situation was under control.
‘A house to house search is in progress,’ it said.
Two solders, a policeman and two civilian security guards were wounded in the battle, the military said.
The Christian area is near Warsak Dam, 20 km (12 miles) northwest of Peshawar.
The official said the attackers might have been attempting to enter an adjacent security installation by exploiting weaker security arrangements in the residential area.
Christians, who number around 2 million in a nation of 190 million people, have been the target of a series of attacks in recent years.
(Updated)

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Myanmar police drag away protesting factory workers Police say they have detained more than a dozen factory workers, who were demanding higher wages and better working conditions,...
  2. India launches first space observatory India successfully launched its first space observatory and six satellites into orbit on Monday, officials said, the latest step forward...
  3. Modi faces test with Bihar elections next month Indian prime minister Narendra Modi faces a major test of his popularity next month as he tries to win power...
  4. ANTI-CHARTER PROTESTERS : Eight Nepal cops killed in clashes Demonstrators armed with spears and axes killed eight police officers in western Nepal on Monday during escalating protests against a...
  5. Nepal quakes caused ‘minimal damage’ to Everest trails Most lodges and hiking trails near Mount Everest suffered only minimal damage during two big earthquakes in Nepal this year,...
  6. Yemen toll from rebel shelling to nearly 100 The death toll in Yemen from the Shia rebel shelling of a town near the southern port city of Aden...
  7. Everest expeditions called off this year The Everest expeditions for this year have been cancelled too, following the avalanches triggered by the Great Earthquake, which killed...
  8. 8 Assam Rifles men killed near Myanmar border Suspected Naga rebels ambushed and killed eight Assam Rifles (AR) jawans close to the Myanmar border in Nagaland's Mon district...
  9. Air strikes kill 30 militants allied with Pakistani Taliban Pakistani jet fighters killed 30 militants allied to the Pakistani Taliban in a missile attack in the mountainous northwestern Khyber...
  10. Myanmar signs peace deal with armed rebel groups The government of Myanmar, also known as Burma, has signed a ceasefire deal with eight armed ethnic groups. The signing...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement