Samaraweera confirmed as Tigers’ batting consultant

Bangladesh on Friday named former Sri Lankan cricketer Thilan Samaraweera as their batting consultant for next month’s home series against England.
Samaraweera’s appointment came a day after former West Indies great Courtney Walsh agreed a three-year term to become the specialist pace bowling coach of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.
BCB president Nazmul Hasan said they are in the process of appointing more coaching staff ahead of upcoming international series, which includes a tour to New Zealand in December-January and maiden Test tour to India in February.
‘We have confirmed the service of Samaraweera as our batting consultant for England series,’ Hassan told reporters in Dhaka airport after returning from a personal trip to Singapore.
‘Fielding coach Richard Halsall will now work as assistant coach. We are also looking for a spin bowling coach,’ he said.
Bangladesh recently terminated the contract national team’s Sri Lankan assistant coach Ruwan Kalpage after he failed to report for duty.
England will arrive in Dhaka on September 30 to play two Tests and three one-day internationals.

