BSF kills Bangladeshi in Lalmonirhat border

A Bangladesh citizen was shot to death allegedly by Indian Border Security Force along the Burirhat border at Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat early Friday.

The victim was identified as Mahibur Rahman, 38, son of Nazu Islam, a resident of village Malgara in the upazila. He was a cattle trader.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Bajlur Rahman Hayati, commanding officer of Lalmonirhat 15 Border Guard Bangladesh battalion, confirmed the news of killing.

BGB already sent a letter to BSF protesting the killing and called for a flag meeting, he said.

BGB sources said a group of six to seven people, including Mahibur, entered India to bring cattle heads to Bangladesh through the border.

Patrolling BSF personnel opened fire on them near the demarcation pillar number 915 while they were returning home with cattle heads around 3:45am.

Mahibur received bullet wounds on his head while others fled the scene.

He, however, managed to enter Bangladesh territory and died there.

Relatives took the body to home, BGB confirmed.