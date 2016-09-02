‘Robber’ killed in Jhenaidah ‘gunfight’

A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Kaliganj in Jhenaidah early Friday.

The deceased, aged around 42, could not be identified immediately, police said.

Kaliganj police officer-in-charge Aminul Islam said a gang of robbers was taking preparation to commit robbery on Jessore-Jhenaidah highway in Karaitala area of village Pirojpur by felling trees around 3:30am.

As a patrol team of police approached there the robbers hurled three crude bombs and opened fire on the law enforcers, prompting police to retaliate that triggered a gunfight.

One of the robbers received bullet wounds while his cohorts managed to flee.

He was taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex where on-duty physicians declared him dead.

Two police constables — Al Amin and Md Ratan — also got injured during the gunfight and took primary treatment at the health complex, police claimed.

They also recovered a shutter gun, a bullet, five crude bombs, four machetes, two saws, ropes, and explosive making materials from the spot.

The body was sent to Jhenaidah General Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination, the police officer added.