A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Kaliganj in Jhenaidah early Friday.
The deceased, aged around 42, could not be identified immediately, police said.
Kaliganj police officer-in-charge Aminul Islam said a gang of robbers was taking preparation to commit robbery on Jessore-Jhenaidah highway in Karaitala area of village Pirojpur by felling trees around 3:30am.
As a patrol team of police approached there the robbers hurled three crude bombs and opened fire on the law enforcers, prompting police to retaliate that triggered a gunfight.
One of the robbers received bullet wounds while his cohorts managed to flee.
He was taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex where on-duty physicians declared him dead.
Two police constables — Al Amin and Md Ratan — also got injured during the gunfight and took primary treatment at the health complex, police claimed.
They also recovered a shutter gun, a bullet, five crude bombs, four machetes, two saws, ropes, and explosive making materials from the spot.
The body was sent to Jhenaidah General Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination, the police officer added.
‘Robber’ killed in Jhenaidah ‘gunfight’New Age Online
A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Kaliganj in Jhenaidah early Friday.
Comments