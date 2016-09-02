Maldives thrash Bangladesh 5-0 in friendly

New Age Online

Bangladesh national football team suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Maldives in their FIFA Friendly International match at the Maldives National Stadium in Male on Thursday night.

It was the biggest defeat for Bangladesh against their Southeast Asian counterparts, which left them heavily demoralised ahead of Asian Cup qualifying play-off against Bhutan in Dhaka on September 6.

The first half ended 0-0 but the hosts never looked back after Asadullah opened the floodgate in 53rd minute.

Asadullah later scored two more goals two more goals to complete his hat-trick while s Hamza and Essa netted one each.

Bangladesh’s newly appointed Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet made a defensive formation of 4-2-3-1 to restrict the hosts and availed some chances from counter attack in the first half but couldn’t utilized.

After the barren first half, Maldives appeared very aggressive and reaped the reward against emasculated Bangladeshi defense.

This game provided Maldives a perfect boost ahead of their Asian Cup qualifier against Laos.

Bangladesh team is scheduled to return Saturday.