Police arrested three Jamaat-Shibir leaders along with five cocktails at village Laskarpur of Narail sadar upazila on early Thursday. The arrested were identified as Md Ezazul Haque, secretary of Aulia union unit of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Hedayet Hossain, secretary of Hobkhali union Chhatra Shibir, the Jamaat-backed student organisation, and Md Mujibur Rahamn, president of Hobkhali Jamaat unit. Narail assistant superintendent of police Kamruzzaman said that that acting on a tip-off, they conducted a drive at the house of Ezazul Haque and arrested the three along with the cocktails and some ‘jihadi’ books.
Three Jamaat, Shibir leaders held with cocktails in Narail
September 2, 2016
