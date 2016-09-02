The Srimangal Railway Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from village Rashidpur of Bahubal upazila in Habiganj on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Bablu Sarkar, 15, son of Upanand Sarkar of Noabad area of Habiganj town, and a Class IX student of Habiganj High School and College. The family said that Bablu went to his cousin’s home in Sylhet on Saturday and went missing on his way to Bahubal on Sunday. The police said that the body was sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.
Schoolboy found dead in Habiganj
September 2, 2016
