You are here: Home » Back Page

Mir Quasem again seeks time for mercy plea

September 2, 2016 12:37 am·0 commentsViews: 5
United News of Bangladesh . Gazipur

Death-row war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali on Thursday sought more time to decide on seeking presidential mercy, upon being asked by the Kashimpur jail authorities.
‘We asked him (Mir Quasem) further whether he will apply for presidential clemency and in reply he sought more time to decide about it,’ said Jail super Proshanto Kumar Banik.
The jail super entered the condemned cell around 10:30am where Mir Quasem Ali has been kept.
Earlier, six family members of Mir Quasem met him at the Kashimpur jail on Wednesday.
While talking to reporters, Quasem’s wife Khandaker Ayesha Khatun said her husband wants to wait until the last minute to decide whether he will seek clemency, and before that he wants to see his son Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem who has remained missing for the past couple of days.
He will decide about the mercy plea after talking to his son, she added.
Earlier in the day, IG of prisons Brig Gen Syed Iftekhar Uddin said death-row war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali will get reasonable time for seeking presidential clemency.
The copy of the Supreme Court verdict rejecting the review plea of Mir Quasem Ali reached Kashimpur Jail from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 12:45am on Wednesday.
Jail super Proshanto Kumar Banik of Kashimpur jail read out the SC verdict to Mir Quasem Ali at 7.30am.
The top court on Tuesday upheld the death penalty for Mir Quasem Ali for the crimes he committed against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.
On March 8, the Appellate Division upheld the death penalty for Mir Quasem Ali for his war crimes.
The International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced Mir Quasem Ali, Al-Badr chief in the port city of Chittagong in 1971, to death on November 2, 2014.
On November 30, 2014, he filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the death penalty.
Top Jamaat-e-Islami financier Quasem, now 64, was president of the Chittagong town unit of Islami Chhatra Sangha, the then student wing of Jamaat, till November 6, 1971.
He was then made general secretary of the East Pakistan Chhatra Sangha.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. US in touch with Myanmar on repatriating Rohingyas: Bernicat The US will work with Myanmar authorities on taking back refugees and illegal nationals of the country from Bangladesh. ‘We...
  2. Budget implementation lacks transparency: MPs Lawmakers told parliament on Monday that the country’s budget implementation lacked transparency and accountability... ...
  3. Deadlock at ports: Owners to decide today on resuming vessels Cargo owners continued to refuse to ply their vessels on Saturday, for the fourth consecutive day, protesting at the newly...
  4. CVASU closed sine die as students clash over cricket The authorities on Tuesday morning closed Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University for an indefinite period following clashes between two...
  5. Interconnectivity needed to expand Indo-Bangla cooperation: PM Noting that the Bangladesh-India relations have reached a new height in terms of bilateral cooperation, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on...
  6. Bangladesh parties need to remain on democratic track Observing that Bangladesh has got stable under prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s dynamic leadership, visiting BJP national secretary general Ram Madhav...
  7. Khaleda asked to surrender in 2 months in GATCO graft case BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to surrender before the trial court in two months in the Gatco graft case...
  8. UK for joint efforts to combat illegal migration, violent extremism The visiting UK minister of state for immigration James Brokenshire on Sunday emphasised on building joint efforts to combat global...
  9. 5 top officials get new postings In the latest reshuffle in the public administration, five top officials have been transferred and given new postings. The public...
  10. DU gets two pro-VCs Professor Aktaruzzaman of Islamic history and culture department and Professor Nasrin Ahmed of geography and environment department have been made...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement