Mir Quasem again seeks time for mercy plea

Death-row war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali on Thursday sought more time to decide on seeking presidential mercy, upon being asked by the Kashimpur jail authorities.

‘We asked him (Mir Quasem) further whether he will apply for presidential clemency and in reply he sought more time to decide about it,’ said Jail super Proshanto Kumar Banik.

The jail super entered the condemned cell around 10:30am where Mir Quasem Ali has been kept.

Earlier, six family members of Mir Quasem met him at the Kashimpur jail on Wednesday.

While talking to reporters, Quasem’s wife Khandaker Ayesha Khatun said her husband wants to wait until the last minute to decide whether he will seek clemency, and before that he wants to see his son Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem who has remained missing for the past couple of days.

He will decide about the mercy plea after talking to his son, she added.

Earlier in the day, IG of prisons Brig Gen Syed Iftekhar Uddin said death-row war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali will get reasonable time for seeking presidential clemency.

The copy of the Supreme Court verdict rejecting the review plea of Mir Quasem Ali reached Kashimpur Jail from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 12:45am on Wednesday.

Jail super Proshanto Kumar Banik of Kashimpur jail read out the SC verdict to Mir Quasem Ali at 7.30am.

The top court on Tuesday upheld the death penalty for Mir Quasem Ali for the crimes he committed against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

On March 8, the Appellate Division upheld the death penalty for Mir Quasem Ali for his war crimes.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced Mir Quasem Ali, Al-Badr chief in the port city of Chittagong in 1971, to death on November 2, 2014.

On November 30, 2014, he filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the death penalty.

Top Jamaat-e-Islami financier Quasem, now 64, was president of the Chittagong town unit of Islami Chhatra Sangha, the then student wing of Jamaat, till November 6, 1971.

He was then made general secretary of the East Pakistan Chhatra Sangha.