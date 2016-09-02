You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Thundershowers or rain likely

September 2, 2016
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, Dhaka, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country till 6:00pm today.
Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, Met Office said.
The country’s highest temperature, 34.1 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Thursday in Tangail and the lowest, 24.8 degrees Celsius, in Sandwip &Feni.

