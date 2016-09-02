You are here: Home » Back Page

Fish survey in bay to begin in November

September 2, 2016 12:38 am·0 commentsViews: 2
CU Correspondent

Fish survey in the Bay of Bengal will begin in November, said Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute director general Yahiya Mahmud on Thursday.
He said this in a reception programme organised by faculty of fisheries of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at the university conference hall for Yahiya Mahmud as he was newly appointed director general of the institute.
Bay of Bengal contributes 17 per cent of the total demand of fish. No fish survey was conducted in the bay after 1973.
It is necessary to conduct a survey to know the stock of the sea fish and the government has taken an initiative to conduct the survey, Yahiya said. The university vice-chancellor Goutam Buddha Das was present as chief guest at the programme presided over by fisheries faculty dean Mohammad Nurul Absar Khan.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. RUET BCL LEADER MISSING : 2 suspects taken on remand A Rajshahi additional judicial magistrate court on Monday placed two persons on 3-day police interrogation in connection with the missing...
  2. Bangladeshi trader killed in S Africa A Bangladeshi businessman was gunned down by miscreants in Lucy Krishy town of South Africa on Monday night. The deceased...
  3. No public exam after Class V The primary and mass education ministry has in principle decided that the Primary Education Completion Examination for students for Class...
  4. UP POLLS IN SAVAR: Freestyle ballot box stuffing witnessed Ruling Awami League men cast votes openly in favour of the party-backed chairman candidates, snatching ballots, in different polling centres...
  5. President for maintaining checks, balances among 3 branches of govt President Abdul Hamid on Saturday stressed the need for maintaining checks and balances among executive, legislature and judiciary with a...
  6. $ 12.6B LOAN DEAL ON ROOPUR NUCLEAR POWER PLANT : Dhaka asks Moscow to relax advance payment, waive penalty clauses Dhaka has asked Moscow to relax the provision of advance payment and withdraw penalty clauses of the proposed US$ 12.65...
  7. Khaleda greets Hasina on Pahela Baishakh BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Sunday congratulated Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina by sending a card to...
  8. Panchagarh PP receives death threat from ‘JMB’ Public prosecutor of the district judge court M Aminur Rahman has reportedly received a death threat from the banned militant...
  9. 165 houses gutted One hundred and sixty-five houses of 55 families were gutted in a devastating fire that broke out at Pukurpara area...
  10. Govt tells apparel owners to pay workers by Sept 10 The government on Thursday asked the export-oriented apparel factory owners to pay wages and festival allowance to their workers before...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement