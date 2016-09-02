Fish survey in bay to begin in November

Fish survey in the Bay of Bengal will begin in November, said Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute director general Yahiya Mahmud on Thursday.

He said this in a reception programme organised by faculty of fisheries of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at the university conference hall for Yahiya Mahmud as he was newly appointed director general of the institute.

Bay of Bengal contributes 17 per cent of the total demand of fish. No fish survey was conducted in the bay after 1973.

It is necessary to conduct a survey to know the stock of the sea fish and the government has taken an initiative to conduct the survey, Yahiya said. The university vice-chancellor Goutam Buddha Das was present as chief guest at the programme presided over by fisheries faculty dean Mohammad Nurul Absar Khan.