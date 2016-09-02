Five acting secretaries promoted to secretary

The government on Thursday promoted five acting secretaries to the rank of secretary.

Acting member of the planning commission Abdul Mannan, religious affairs ministry acting secretary Md Abdul Jalil, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation chairman Md Mahmud Reza Khan, expatriates’ welfare ministry acting secretary Shamsun Nahar and Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre rector ALM Abdur Rahman got the promotion to the rank of secretary, according to an office order of the public administration ministry.