Govt tells apparel owners to pay workers by Sept 10

The government on Thursday asked the export-oriented apparel factory owners to pay wages and festival allowance to their workers before September 10 to avoid any ‘untoward situation’ in the industrial belt, mainly located in Dhaka and Chittagong, during Eid-ul-Azha.

The factory owners were also directed to keep their workers under watch so that they were not motivated by any militant outfits, against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in Dhaka and Kishoreganj, a senior official told New Age.

The directives came through a home ministry meeting on law and order at the secretariat on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated in the second week of this month.

‘We have asked the readymade garments owners to clear workers’ wages and festival bonus before September 10,’ home affairs minister Asaduzzaman Khan told a news briefing after the meeting.

He said the factory management were also requested to declare a staggered vacation for their workers and employees to check rush of passengers on highways, trains and waterways, on the eve of the festival, as the three-day public holiday on the occasion of the Eid is scheduled to begin from September 11.

Intelligence agencies expressed fear that unpaid wages and festival allowance might spark labour unrest in the export-oriented ready-made garments industry, although a normal situation was prevailing now in the sector, said an official, who attended the meeting.

The business community leaders, including those from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and heads of law enforcement agencies, among others, attended the meeting on maintaining law and order during the Eid, one of the biggest religious festivals of Muslims.

The meeting asked the law enforcement agencies to enhance surveillance of industry-intensive areas in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj to preempt any possible labour unrest over non-payment of wages and allowance before the Eid.

The factory owners said at the meeting that they had already started preparing a database with details of all workers in the apparel sector to check against possible militancy.

There are over 5,800 apparel factories, mostly in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chittagong, which employ over 40 lakh workers, mostly women.

The home minister said additional measures were being taken to ensure security in Dhaka and other areas during the Eid.

Asaduzzaman said effective steps would be taken to remove traffic congestion in and around the city so that home goers can reach their destinations smoothly.

He said additional precaution will be taken at all big Eid congregations following the militant attack on a police check-post near the country’s biggest Eid congregation at Sholakia in Kishoreganj on July 7.