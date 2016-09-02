You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Zoology museum inaugurated at RU

September 2, 2016 12:11 am·0 commentsViews: 3
RU Correspondent

A zoology museum named Professor Mustafizur Rahman Memorial Museum was inaugurated at the zoology department of Rajshahi University on Thursday. The university vice-chancellor Professor Muhammad Mizanuddin inaugurated the museum as chief guest at a programme at the department. Zoology department chair Professor Selina Pervin presided over the programme. Among others, the university pro-vice-chancellor Professor Chawdhury Sarwar Jahan, and treasurer Professor Sayen Uddin, addressed the inaugural programme. A three-day exhibition began at the museum which would remain open for all till Saturday.

