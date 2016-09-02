BCL infighting: SUST asks students to vacate halls

The Shahjalal University of Science and Technology administration on Thursday ordered students to vacate the halls and start their Eid-ul-Azha vacation to contain campus violence.

The administration circulated a notice in this regard in the morning asking students to vacate the male halls before Thursday 6pm and the female halls before Friday noon, sources said.

The university authorities were forced to take the decision following unrest on the campus resulting from repeated clashes between rival groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League-backed

student organisation, sources in the authorities said.

When contacted, SUST register Isfaqul Hossain confirmed to New Age the administrative decision and said the halls would be reopened on September 18 after the end of the Eid vacation.

Talking to New Age, Shah Paran Hall’s acting provost Shahedul Hossain admitted that the university administration had taken the decision ‘considering the overall situation on the campus.’

At least six activists of BCL were injured in attacks and counter-attacks between the supporters of the BCL central committee former member Uttam Kumar Das and the supporters of the campus unit general secretary Imran Khan in four days from Sunday, sources on campus said.

The rival group of supporters clashed Sunday afternoon to establish dominance on campus, leaving at least five activists injured of both sides.

On Wednesday afternoon, supporters of one group beat up a rival group supporter Manwar Hossain, creating unrest on campus.

Manwar, a first year social work student and a resident of Shah Paran Hall, is a supporter of Imran Khan, sources said.