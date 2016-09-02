BCL leader hacked to death

A Bangladesh Chattra League leader succumbed to injuries at Khulna Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night, about an hour after he was hacked by unknown assailants in PTI intersection Mor in Khulna City.

The victim, Saikat Hasan Rohan, 25, of Baniyakhamar area in the city, had been leading a a group of the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation at Government MM City College in the city.

Saikat was wanted in at least eight cases on different charges including murder and extortion, said Khulna police station inspector (investigation) Khondoker Faridul Haque.

The inspector, quoting local people, said that a group of seven or eight attackers attacked Saikat at about 10:45pm while he was on his way to home from Ahsan Ahmed Road.

He said that the assailants hacked Saikat severely and fled leaving him in a pool of blood.

Local people said that they rescued Saikat from the spot, rushed him to the hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead at about 11:45pm.

Hospital sources said that Saikat died of excessive bleeding and he had marks of stabs in different parts of the body, mostly in the limbs.

Police officials said that Saikat might have been killed for previous enmity and establishing supremacy in the area over drugs business.