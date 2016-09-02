Village rationing soon: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said her government is going to launch ‘village rationing’ very soon for the extreme poor and disabled people.

‘We are going to introduce village rationing very soon for the extreme poor and disabled people. Those who hold the ration cards could buy per kilo rice at Tk 10 … we are creating such a scope for their welfare,’ she said.

The premier came up with the announcement while inaugurating Shimanto Bank, run by Border Guard Bangladesh, at a function at Fazlur Rahman Khondoker auditorium at BGB headquarters at Peelkhana in the capital on Thursday.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, senior secretary of the home ministry Mozammel Haque Khan, bank and financial institution division secretary Mohammad Yunusur Rahman spoke on the occasion while Shimanto Bank chairman and BGB director general Major General Aziz Ahmed gave the address of welcome.

The prime minister said there is no food scarcity of the people of Bangladesh now as the government has ensured their food security. ‘We are continuing distribution of food free of cost among the ultra poor, disabled and elderly people,’ she said.

Highlighting the country’s stunning success in the socioeconomic sector, the premier said the achievement has been possible as the government has been working with utmost sincerity for the welfare of the people.

‘In this question, many (people) ask me is it a magic? But I tell them it’s not magic … this development took place as we are working for the people from our responsibility and dutifulness and we are taking steps in a planned way,’ she said.

Sheikh Hasina said despite global economic recession, Bangladesh raised its GDP growth rate to 7.05 per cent and many countries of the world could not achieve such a target.

‘Bangladesh has been placed among the top five countries which achieved the highest growth rate,’ she said.

Sheikh Hasina also asked the BGB members to be more devoted to protecting the interests of the country and its development as the vanguard of the border.

‘You will have to work with utmost discipline, loyalty and integrity to uphold the reputation and dignity of the traditional force,’ she said.

The premier said BGB has been performing all responsibilities vested in it with utmost patriotism and integrity as an integral part of the country’s development.

The role and professionalism of BGB in assisting civil administration to maintain law and order, tackling natural disasters and emergency situation as well as the nation-building activities have been highly praised by all quarters, she mentioned.

The efficiency the BGB showed against the BNP-Jamaat’s anarchy and extremism, including arson attacks to kill innocent people, before and after the January 5 general elections is praiseworthy, she said.

Due to strict vigilance of the BGB, she said, drug as well as woman and child trafficking and border crimes have been reduced to a great extent. The border killings have come down significantly because of friendly ties between the BGB and BSF.

The prime minister said it is being possible to bring Bangladeshi citizens back home through necessary communications if they are detained by the BSF for any reason.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has passed ‘The Border Guard Bangladesh Act-2010’ for modernising and making the border force more time-befitting. As a result, she said, organisational structure of the BGB has been strengthened.

The command has been decentralised by establishing four region headquarters which infused more dynamism into the force, she said.

The premier said the government has set up the Border Security Bureau by further strengthening the BGB intelligence agency. Over 24,000 manpower have so far been appointed in the BGB since 2009, she said.

The prime minister said her government for the first time appointed 97 female members to the BGB in 2015. In the second phase, she said, appointment of 100 more female members has been given this year.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that construction of 55 border outposts would be completed by December next along the 479-km-long unprotected border with India and Myanmar, while 25 more BOPs would be constructed in future.

A project to construct road along the border with Myanmar titled ‘Shimanto Shorak’ has already been given approval in the ECNEC meeting on July 7 last, she said, adding that the work would start soon.

Besides, she said, BGB’s own air wing has been formed aimed at more strengthening the operational capacity of the BGB.

The prime minister said the air wing is conducting its activities with a lone helicopter which became obsolete. ‘So more helicopters are needed for the wing and for this, arrangement would be made to procure more choppers,’ she said.

At the outset of her speech, the premier recalled with profound respect valiant freedom fighters of the BGB who embraced martyrdom during the war of liberation and those BGB members who were killed while were on duty.

Sheikh Hasina also remembered 74 persons including the then director general and 56 army officers who lost their lives in the tragic incident happened at Peelkhana in 2009.