10 Bangladeshis in S’pore infected with Zika

A least 10 Bangladesh nationals have so far been tested positive for mosquito-borne Zika virus in Singapore, according to Agence France-Presse.

Of those infected so far, 23 are from China, 15 from India and 10 from Bangladesh, the Singapore health ministry said Thursday.

The rest are from Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia and Taiwan, AFP said.

Singapore depends heavily on foreign labour, and industries like construction and the marine sector are dominated by workers from China and South Asia.

‘We have been informed yesterday (Wednesday) by MOH (the ministry of health) that of those tested positive, as of 12 noon on 30 August, 6 are Bangladeshi nationals,’ Mahbub Uz Zaman, Bangladesh high commissioner to Singapore told Reuters by email.

‘We have also been informed that the patients are presented with mild symptoms and have either recovered or recovering. We are in touch with the ministry of health in this regard,’ he said in the email.

As of mid-2016, an epidemic of Zika fever, caused by the Zika virus, was ongoing in the Americas and the Pacific. The outbreak began in early 2015 in Brazil, and then spread to other parts of South and North America.

In January 2016, the World Health Organisation said the virus was likely to spread throughout most of the Americas by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, health and family welfare minister Mohammad Nasim said that the government had already taken measures at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to detect Zika virus-infected people entering into the country.

Speaking at a programme of Bangladesh Breast Feeding Foundation in the city, the minister asked the countrymen not to get panicked with Zika virus.

‘The screening has been strengthened at airports to detect the Zika infection. Nobody was allowed to enter without screening after 3:00pm on Thursday,’ he said.