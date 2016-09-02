You are here: Home » Front Page

Sylhet division likely to be flooded again

September 2, 2016 12:48 am·0 commentsViews: 5
Staff Correspondent

Four districts in Sylhet division could be flooded again by onrush of waters from India in the upstream, a Water Development Board forecast said Thursday.
The Kushiyara and the Khowai rivers were flowing above the danger marks at least at four points in Sylhet district Thursday afternoon, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center said in a special bulletin.
It said that the Kushiyara River was flowing above its danger marks at Amalshid and Sheola points in Sylhet.
It recorded that the Khowai River was also flowing above its danger marks at Ballah in Habiganj.
It said that the Muhuri River was flowing above its danger mark at Parshuram in Feni.
Flood forecasting center’s duty officer Sarder Uday Raihan told New Age that due to heavy rains in India’s north eastern regions, Sylhet division could be flooded again.
He said the Padma flows, stable now, could start to recede after two days.

