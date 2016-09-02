Khaleda urges partymen to follow directives ‘peacefully’ 

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Thursday urged her party leaders and activists to carry out party directives on ensuring betterment of the people and restoring democracy ‘peacefully and without anarchy’.

She made the call addressing a discussion organised by BNP at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium in the capital to mark BNP’s 38th founding anniversary.

Late president Ziaur Rahman founded the party on September 1 in 1978. He formulated a 19-point programme at the time to make the country self reliant.

BNP centrally and its district and city units celebrated the founding anniversary through various programmes including discussions and renewing their vows to restore democracy.

Addressing the discussion, Khaleda advised her partymen to move with patience and courage and urged young and older leaders to work together for the country inspired by the thoughts of Zia.

She said this time many young men and women have been brought into the party leadership.

She said the young will one day take responsibility and come to the leadership of the party and added that the aim and objective of the young leaders at this founding anniversary should be to always protect the country’s interest.

She said they would maintain friendly relations with everyone, holding their head high, but not come to power by compromising the country’s interest with their heads bowed.

Khaleda said Ziaur Rahman wanted to maintain good and friendly relations with all.

She criticised India for not providing due share of water to Bangladesh, and said they instead open the sluice gates of Farakka barrage during the rainy season and close it during the dry season.

Khaleda, former prime minister, said BNP wants to resolve all outstanding problems with the neighbouring country through discussions, not through quarrelling.

Indicating to India, she said if they think one side will sit with its head high and another will keep its head bowed, that will not be allowed.

Turning on the issue of Rampal coal fired power plant, she said they (ruling Awami League leaders) made many meaningless statements but could not give any correct answer to any point in her statement made on the adverse impact of the Rampal power plant.

The BNP chief again said the Rampal power plant should not be installed as it would cause massive damage to the southern part of the country and destroy the world’s largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans.

On extremists, she said the government is frequently speaking about extremists and arresting some militants, but whether the arrestees are authentic militants, she did not know.

The BNP chief described as ‘mystery’ the death of militants in crossfire while in custody of law enforcers.

During her around 45 minutes speech, she highlighted various pragmatic steps taken by Ziaur Rahman in different sectors including education, women empowerment, manpower export, readymade garments, industries, factories and food sector, to make the country self reliant.

She said Zia had started development work with a plan, and attained achievements within a very short time.

Khaleda said Awami League after independence had no plan on how to lead the country.

She also inaugurated official website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts of BNP at the programme.

Her personal twitter account was also unveiled at the programme.

Presiding over the discussion, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they have to unite to emerge from the prevailing situation.

He said Awami League wanted to cling to power by dividing the nation.

BNP leaders including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, ASM Hannan Shah and Mirza Abbas addressed the discussion.

Earlier in the morning, Khaleda Zia, along with her party leaders and activists, paid tribute to the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman placing a wreath and offering Fateha at Zia’s grave at the city’s Sher e Bangla Nagar.

A good number of BNP leaders and activists in processions thronged Zia’s graveside to pay homage.