Risha killing: Obaidul in custody for 6 days

September 2, 2016 12:50 am·0 commentsViews: 7
Staff Correspondent
Students of Willes Little Flower School and College writes down their protest on placards during a human chain near the institution in Dhaka on Thursday, demanding fair trial in Suraiya Akter Risha killing. — Sourav Lasker

A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate’s court on Thursday remanded main suspect Obaidul Khan in police custody for six days for interrogation for the killing of Willes Little Flower School and College Class VIII student Suraiya Akhter Risha.
Metropolitan magistrate Delwar Hossain passed the order after the investigation officer of the case, Ali Hossain of Ramna police station, produced Obaidul, 29, before the court a day after his arrest at a Nilphamari village.
Suraiya’s mother Tania Hossain filed a case on August 24 under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act accusing Obaidul, also a tailor, of stabbing the schoolgirl.
The case was turned into a murder case after Suraiya’s death at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 28.
The murder suspect was arrested at a market of Sonahar village under Domar upazila in Nilphamari by a team of joint force of police and Rapid Action Battallion on Wednesday morning, after being informed by local people, police officials said.
He was brought to Dhaka on Wednesday night.
Willes Little Flower School and College student took to the streets at Kakrail in the city again on Thursday for capital punishment of Obaidul and speedy trial of the case.

Police produce the lone accused in the Willes Little Flower School student Suraiya Akter killing case, Obaidul Kader, before a magistrate court in Dhaka on Thursday. — Indrajit Ghosh

The agitators formed a human chain in front of the school carrying posters reading ‘Obaidul must be hanged’, ‘we want justice for Risha’ and ‘we demand speedy trial.’
Suraiya, 14, daughter of Md Ramzan Ali, a resident of Bangshal in old Dhaka, was stabbed in the abdomen allegedly by stalker Obaidul in front of the school at Kakrail on August 24. She succumbed to the injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 28.
Obaidul, a tailoring shop worker at Eastern Mollika Shopping Complex of Elephant Road in Dhaka, used to stalk Suraiya, alleged the victim’s family and classmates.
Obaidul hails from village Miratongi under Birganj in Dinajpur.

