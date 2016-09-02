Kerry’s visit: sigh of relief after ‘good visit’ of a ‘difficult guest’

The Bangladesh government appears to have carried out a number of subtle diplomatic maneuvers surrounding the recently-concluded visit of the US secretary of state, John Kerry, to Dhaka, to keep the tour low key and at same time ensure maximum mileage.

The government from the onset did not issue an official announcement of the visit of such a high profile diplomat, had pursued the US authorities to ensure Kerry made a visit to the Bangabandhu museum at Dhanmondi and denied the US authorities’ request for a joint statement.

The first public announcement of Kerry’s brief but hectic visit on August 29, came from the US Department of State on August 24, after the US ambassador in Dhaka, Marcia Bernicat, formally communicated to the foreign ministry two days before.

In Dhaka, the first public confirmation about the tour, however, came from the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in her reply to a question at a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban in the afternoon on August 27.

In his first, out of seven, engagements, Kerry visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, which was the residence of Bangladesh’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi, to pay tribute to the iconic leader of the 1971 Liberation War.

The foreign ministry had to pursue the US Department of State in Washington to ensure Kerry’s visit to the museum.

Kerry, now 72, in his speech at the EMK Center in Dhanmondi, linked his active support, as a young activist of the US Democratic Party in 1971, to the struggle of the people of then East Pakistan.

The US establishment in 1971, under the presidency of Richard Nixon and national security adviser Henry Kissinger, however, had provided strong support to the Pakistani military junta.

‘Back in 1971, when I was protesting a war and the men and women of this beautiful land were under murderous attack, some across the globe wanted to just look the other way,’ Kerry said.

He said his political mentor, then US senator Edward Kennedy, visited Bangladesh in early 1972 and described the atrocities that took place in 1971 as ‘a systematic campaign of terror’.

In his second engagement, Kerry called on the PM at her office where the latter pitched, among other issues, the extradition of condemned convicted killers of Sheikh Mujib from the US, the PM’s press secretary, Ihsanul Karim, said in the first full-fledged press briefing involving the visit.

The US side proposed, when they were finalising the programmes, to hold a joint press conference in presence of Kerry and his counterpart AH Mahmood Ali. Unlike the visit of Kerry’s immediate-past predecessor Hillary Clinton in May, 2012, to Dhaka, the Bangladesh side this time declined to hold a joint press conference. Clinton had held a joint press conference with her then counterpart Dipu Moni at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Even no joint press statement was also issued about the tour.

Ali and commerce minister Tofail Ahmed made some remarks to the press after the official talks, held at the state guesthouse Padma, without giving any details immediately.

The US Department of State, however, issued several press releases on almost all engagements of the secretary of state on Monday.

In contrary, the Bangladesh foreign ministry issued the first and only press release about the visit at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, after about 24 hours of the conclusion of the official talks.

On substantive issues, Kerry gave ‘assurance’ of ‘considering’ Bangladesh’s request for duty-free and quota-free access for Bangladeshi products to the US market and finding out scope to extradite the killer of Sheikh Mujib from the US, according to foreign minister Ali and the PM’s press secretary Karim.

Kerry, in his speech at the EMK Center, mentioned about upholding democratic values, trade union rights for workers, ensuring a sense of security for local communities and foreign investors and strengthening the civil society.

‘I believe that when a country faces threats,’ Kerry said, ‘it’s even more important to uphold the values of democracy. Because if you don’t, you will more quickly feed the frenzy that come with opposition and panic and hysteria’.

On covering terror activities in detail by the media, Kerry said, ‘perhaps the media would do us all a service if they didn’t cover it [attacks of terror outfits] quite as much. People wouldn’t know what’s going on’. There was applause from the audience comprised of select members of the civil society, labour leaders and youth leaders after his remark about the media. It is mentionable that the US-based CNN televised live the terrorist attack at Gulshan café on July 1.

It was expected, according to the protocol and previous precedence, that the leader of the opposition in parliament, Raushan Ershad, would hold a meeting with Kerry. But, finally, the US side did not confirm it due to ‘time constraints.’

However, Raushan dropped in at the EMK Center. Initially she had to take a seat on the second row of the auditorium as the front row was kept vacant for the diplomats from both sides. After a few minutes, the US embassy officials finally took her to the front row.

However, ambassador Bernicat introduced Raushan to Kerry and they exchanged a few words, not more than two minutes, when Kerry was leaving the place for his next engagement.

During her two-day visit in Dhaka, Hillary Clinton had called on then leader of the opposition Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence in May, 2012. But this time, Khalela met Kerry at a foreign mission in Dhaka.

Many on both sides believe that a sense of ‘mistrust’ have been prevailing in Bangladesh about the role of the US in Bangladesh. Kerry said ‘Now, I know that at times there have been some who have felt a little tension regarding this relationship, and that came from 1971’.

However, both sides including Kerry, who, according to a senior diplomat in Dhaka was a ‘difficult guest’, claimed it was a ‘good visit’ in the end.