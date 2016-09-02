Govt moves to impose licence on trading in essentials

The government is going to make obtaining license, with a fee, mandatory for trading in essential commodities in the country, as a list of 12 food items and industrial products have initially been selected for the purpose.

The ministry of commerce tracked the items from a list of nearly 40 essential commodities included in the list over the last two decades to monitor their prices and intervene in the market when necessary, a top trade official said.

The ministry of commerce sent the proposal indicating the fee for license, renewal and duplicate license to the finance ministry for approval, before it seeks vetting from the law ministry. The proposal will need a nod from the cabinet meeting as it involves amendment to the control of essential commodities order, 1981, the official added.

‘It is basically an issue of collecting fees to augment the non-tax revenue of the government,’ Hedayet Ullah Al-Mamoon, secretary, MoC, told New Age on Wednesday.

He, however, said the ministry has no intention of controlling commodity business, or purposefully rein in the free market dynamics.

The items are edible oil, sugar (wholesale/distributor), paper and paper board, electrical and radio goods and appliances, television(up to 20 inches), medical and surgical instruments, glass and glass wares, bicycles and their parts, sanitary and water supply fittings, washing and toilet soaps.

The license fees for the commodities range between Tk 1,500 and Tk 3,000, renewal fee Tk 500 and Tk 2,000 and duplicate license fee from Tk 500 to 2,000.

Currently the control of essential commodities order, 1981, that includes 40 items as essential commodities, has no mention of a licensing obligation, or any fees thereof.

The proposal sent to the finance ministry, meanwhile, has no mention of duration of license and the licensing authority.

Another trade official in the MoC said the deputy commissioner offices across the country will enforce the amended order and collect fees from traders, importers or from distributors.

The official said they undertook the move after an office order from the cabinet division that asked the

ministry to slap license fees on essential commodities to augment non-tax revenue and put control on commodity markets.

Other products in the essential commodity list include onion, ginger, milk food, lentil, chickpeas, dried chilies, turmeric, cotton cloth and cigarettes.

The ministry officials said the remaining items in the list will come under the licensing criteria in the near future.

Trade officials concerned said the control of essential commodities order, 1981, has long remained unutilised and, thus control on essential market by the government has loosened, paving the way for errant businessmen to influence markets with ill-motivated occasional price hike and syndication.