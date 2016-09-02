You are here: Home » Front Page

Qamrul, Mozammel breached oath of office, flouted constitution: SC

Full verdict on contempt charges released

September 2, 2016 12:52 am·0 commentsViews: 7
M Moneruzzaman

Cabinet ministers Md Qamrul Islam and AKM Mozammel Huq violated the Constitution and breached oath of office in their remarks on the Chief Justice and sub-judice matter of war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’s appeal, said the Appellate Division full verdict released Thursday.
Both the ministers were earlier in a brief verdict convicted for gross contempt of court for their remarks on the sub-judice matter and the Chief Justice.
Speaking at a discussion in the capital on March 5, food minister Quamrul Islam had demanded reconstitution of an Appellate Division bench by dropping its chairman, the Chief Justice three days before it gave the decision on Mir Quasem’s appeal against death sentence.
At the same discussion, liberation war affairs minister Mozammel Huq demanded withdrawal of the observations the Chief Justice made while hearing the appeal that the prosecution had submitted flawed charges against Mir Quasem.
Mozammel had also demanded removal of the Chief Justice.
Qamrul and Mozammel already deposited Tk 50,000 each in the accounts of charities as fines imposed by the apex court in the brief verdict delivered on March 27 finding them guilty of committing contempt of the court and obstructing dispensation of justice.
The full verdict of the apex court posted in Supreme Court’s website Thursday said that the eight-judge bench unanimously convicted Qamrul and Mozammel for contempt of the court.
In a five to three verdict the apex court found Qamrul and Mozammel guilty of violating the Constitution and breaching their oath of office by interfering with dispensation of justice.
The majority verdict was penned by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali while Chief Justice SK Sinha, Justice Md
Abdul Wahhab Miah, Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana and Justice Mirza Hussain Haider concurred.
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and Md Nizamul Huq differed.
Summoned by the apex court, Qamrul and Mozammel sought unconditional apologies from the apex court which was rejected as they had ‘scandalized’ the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice with their motivated remarks.
Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik told New Age that the two ministers forfeited their moral ground to continue as ministers after they had been convicted for contempt of the court.
Shahdeen said that the prime minister should immediately sack both the ministers.
Supreme Court Bar Association secretary AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon said that Pakistan prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani resigned after the Supreme Court of his country found him guilty of contempt of court.
Qamrul’s lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder said, ‘We already complied with the apex court verdict by depositing the fines.’

