Minor dies in capital falling from roof

A minor boy on Thursday evening succumbed to his injuries after falling off the roof of a four-storey building at Basabo of Sabujbagh in the capital.

The diseased is identified as Araf Hossain Sacha, 11, son of Arifur Rahman.

Police, quoting the victim’s family members, said this afternoon a class four student of National Ideal School and College Araf went to the roof of their four storey building to fly kite.

During the game Araf accidentally fell from the roof around 6:00pm while his family members rushed him to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Later around 8:00pm the on-duty doctors declared Araf dead, said DMCH police out-post in-charge sub-inspector Bachu Mia.