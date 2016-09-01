Teacher sent to jail for raping female student in Tangail

Tangail court on Thursday sent a teacher of Tangail Polytechnic Institute to jail on charge of raping a female student of the institution and uploaded the video footage of the incident on the internet.

Judge of the cognisance court of Tangail Abdullah Al Masum passed the order after police produced Abdur Rahim, a teacher of the institute, before the courtn reports United News of Bangladesh.

Anwar Hossain, court inspector of Tangail, said the victim filed a rape case with Tangail Model Police Station against Rahim in connection with the incident in the morning.

Later, police arrested him and produced him before the court.

Meanwhile, Nasrin Sultana, a physician of the gynecology department of Tangail Medical College Hospital, conducted a medical test on the victim and found the rape evidence.

Earlier, Abdur Rahim raped the female student promising to marry her and uploaded the video footage of the incident on the internet which prompted the students of the institution to stage demonstrations on Wednesday.