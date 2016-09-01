One of the Chandpur tank-lorry fire victims dies

One of the six people, who received severe burn injuries in the early hour on Thursday when a petroleum-laden lorry caught fire at a depot in Chandpur town, died in the evening.

Raihan, 23, was pronounced dead at 8:30pm by on duty doctor at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Raihan was undergoing treatment along with four others- Masud, 28, Badsha Mia, 40, Mizanur Rahman, 50, and Belal Bhuiyan, 30 – at the DMCH burn unit, said Partha Shankar Paul, the resident medical surgeon of the unit.

All of them suffered burn injuries between 60 to 90 per cent, and were in critical condition, he added.

The incident of fire took place at the store, Jamuna Oil Agency, located at Bangabandhu Road around 1:00am, he said.

Members of fire service and civil defence rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after two hours of hectic effort.