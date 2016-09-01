You are here: Home » International

Turkey dismisses 543 judges, prosecutors

September 1, 2016 8:35 pm·0 commentsViews: 3
Reuters . Istanbul / New Age Online

Turkey mapThe top Turkish judicial board has dismissed 543 more judges and prosecutors, Turkey’s NTV television reported, the latest purge of officials suspected of sympathising with those behind a July 15 failed coup.
The members of the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors have now dismissed about 3,300 judiciary officials since the July 15 putsch.
Overall, the Turkish authorities have removed about 80,000 people from public duties, many of those have also been arrested.

