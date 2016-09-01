5500 MW more to be generated from three power stations

The government will create a new ‘power hub’ through re-structuring of three existing power stations in Ghorasal (Narsingdi), Baghabari (Sirajganj) and Goalpara (Khulna) to generate 5500 MW of electricity in the next 10 years.

State minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid on Thursday announced the plan at a press conference at his ministry, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘We have already conducted a study on the matter and prepared a master plan in this regard. This plan will be implemented in three phases and it would require an investment of Tk 43,000 crore,’ he

told reporters.

At present, these three power stations generate about 1,500 MW using about 300 acres of land. But most of the plants are getting old losing their actual generation capacity, said Nasrul Hamid.

Prior to the press conference, power Cell, which conducted the study on power hub, made a presentation at the power division’s conference room.

Power secretary Monwar Islam, PDB chairman Khaled Mahmood, power cell director general Mohammad Hossain, and other top officials of the power division were present on the occasion.

The state minister said all the three power plants will be dual-fuel-based as they will use gas or liquid fuel to generate electricity.

He noted that the government is planning to import 3,500 million cubic feet (mmcf) gas per day to feed the new power plants.

‘But until the gas is available, these plants will use liquid petroleum as their source of energy,’ he told reporters responding to a question on as to why costly dual-fuel system is going to be used in the plants if gas is being imported for them.

Nasrul Hamid said the newly designed power hub will house all kinds of modern facilities for the employees and officials.

He also noted that new power stations will be built replacing the old and inefficient ones. New technology will be used to set up the new power plants.

‘All the power plants under planned hub will be set up through state-owned Power Development Board. The power division will initiate move to mobilise fund for developing the hub,’ the junior minister

said adding that his ministry will start working from December next in this regard.

He also noted that the country`s all other power stations will be gradually turned into power hub.