DMP calls for taking real info for renting houses

September 1, 2016
New Age Online


Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia

Dhaka metropolitan police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia on Thursday urged house owners to take real information from tenants for renting their houses.
‘House owners should stay alert so none could use fake information to rent their houses,’ he said while inaugurating a software named citizen information management system introduced by DMP, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
Asaduzzaman said the CIMS software will preserve information of tenants with unique ID numbers.
‘We are getting positive response from city dwellers while collecting their information. We have collected information of nearly one crore people through 18,78,230 information forms,’ he said.

