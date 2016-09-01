You are here: Home » National

Three suspected militants held in Sirajganj

September 1, 2016 6:12 pm·0 commentsViews: 9
New Age Online

The police arrested three suspected members of banned militants outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from Mohanpur of Ullapara in Sirajganj.
The detainees are identified as Israfil Hossain, 24, of Chaksha in Mohanpur, Md Almas Hossain, 30, and Md Ruhul Amin of Charmohanpur.
The officer-in-charge of Detective Branch, Waheduzzaman, in a press conference said acting on a tip off around 2:00am they conducted the raid and arrested the trio.
But during the raid after sensing presence of law enforcers the mastermind of the militant group managed to flee, he said.
The trio got involved with JMB by the influence of Samiul alies Robin alies Talhar and they were preparing to commit violence from the remote areas of Ullapara, he added.

