SUST students asked to vacate halls

Students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet have been ordered to vacate residential halls following a clash among various factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League centering football tournament committee.

Male students have been asked to leave their halls by 6 pm Thursday while the female ones by 12:00pm on Friday, said Md Ishfakul Hossain, registrar of the university at a press briefing, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The authorities took the decision as at least five students were injured in clashes over the issue in the last two days.

A tense situation is prevailing on the campus.