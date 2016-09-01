You are here: Home » National

SUST students asked to vacate halls

September 1, 2016
New Age Online

SUST-logoStudents of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet have been ordered to vacate residential halls following a clash among various factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League centering football tournament committee.
Male students have been asked to leave their halls by 6 pm Thursday while the female ones by 12:00pm on Friday, said Md Ishfakul Hossain, registrar of the university at a press briefing, reports United News of Bangladesh.
The authorities took the decision as at least five students were injured in clashes over the issue in the last two days.
A tense situation is prevailing on the campus.

