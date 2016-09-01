You are here: Home » National

Journalist Siddiqur arrested under sec 57 of ICT Act

September 1, 2016 5:57 pm·0 commentsViews: 38
New Age Online
Siddiqur Rahman Khan

Siddiqur Rahman Khan

The Detective Branch of police on Thursday arrested the award winning reporter Siddiqur Rahman Khan for writing and publishing an article on his news portal Dainik Sikkha on August 29.
The police arrested Siddiqur at Shiksha Bhaban in the afternoon, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesperson Masudur Rahman.
Siddiqur, editor of education based news portal ‘Dainik Sikkha’, was arrested under section 57 of Information and Communications Technology Act, he said.

