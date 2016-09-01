‘Village rationing’ for poor people very soon: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the government is going to launch ‘village rationing’ very soon for the country’s extreme poor and people with disabilities.

‘We’re going to introduce village rationing very soon …those who have ration cards will be able to buy rice at Tk 10 per kilo … we’re creating such a scope for their welfare,’ she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while inaugurating ‘Shimanto Bank’, to be run by Border Guard Bangladesh, at a programme at Fazlur Rahman Khondoker auditorium at BGB headquarters in the capital, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The prime minister also said there is no food scarcity for the people of Bangladesh now as the government has ensured their food security.

‘We’re continuing free food distribution among the ultra poor, disabled and elderly people,’ she said.

Mentioning that the BGB as an integral partner of the country’s march towards development, Hasina asked its members to devote themselves more towards protecting the country’s interests and its development as the vanguard of the border.

‘You’ll have to work with utmost discipline, loyalty and integrity to uphold the reputation and dignity of the traditional force,’ she said.

The prime minister said the inauguration of the bank is a special ‘Eid-ul-Azha gift’ of her government for the BGB members. ‘I hope this bank will bring more welfare for the BGB personnel and their family members … it’ll also generate new employments and play a role in the country’s economic progress.’

Hasina also hoped each and every official and employee of the newly-formed ‘Shimanto Bank’ will discharge their duties with utmost patriotism, honesty and integrity keeping in mind the motto ‘confidence unlimited’, and put the bank on a solid footing and thus gain the trust of the customers.

Listing the country’s tremendous successes in various socioeconomic sectors, she said such achievements have been possible as the government has been working with utmost sincerity for the welfare of people.

Despite global economic recession, Hasina said, Bangladesh raised its GDP growth rate to 7.05 percent last year and many countries of the world could not achieve such a target.

The prime minister said the efficiency that the BGB showed against the BNP-Jamaat’s anarchy and terrorism, including arson attacks, to kill innocent people, before and after the January 5 general election is praiseworthy.

Due to strict vigilance of the BGB, Hasina said, drug as well as woman and child trafficking and border crimes have reduced to a great extent while the border killings come down significantly because of friendly ties between the BGB and BSF.

The prime minister said it is being possible to bring Bangladeshi citizens back home through necessary communication if they are detained by the BSF for any reason.

Hasina said her government has enacted ‘The Border Guard Bangladesh Act-2010’ for modernising and making the border force more time-befitting one.

The command has been decentralised by establishing four region headquarters which infused more dynamism into the force, she said.

Hasina said the government has set up the Border Security Bureau by further strengthening the BGB intelligence agency. Over 24,000 manpower have so far been appointed to the BGB since 2009, she said.

Hasina said her government for the first time appointed 97 female members to the BGB in 2015. In the second phase, she said, appointment of 100 more female members has been given this year.

The prime minister mentioned that construction of 55 border outposts (BOPs) will be completed by December next along the 479-km-long unprotected border with India and Myanmar, while 25 more BOPs would be constructed in the future.

A project to construct a road along the border with Myanmar titled ‘Shimanto Shorak’ has already been given approval in an Ecnec meeting on July 7 last, she said, adding that the work would start soon.

Besides, she said, BGB’s own Air Wing has been formed aimed at more strengthening the operational capacity of the BGB.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of the home ministry Dr Mozammel Haque Khan, Bank and financial institution division secretary Mohammad Yunusur Rahman spoke on the occasion. Shimanto

Bank chairman and BGB director general major general Aziz Ahmed delivered the address of welcome.