Obaidul on six-day remand over Risha killing

A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday placed Obaidul Khan on six-day remand for interrogation in custody in a case for killing of Suraiya Akhter Risha, a Class VIII student of Willes Little Flower School and College.

Metropolitan magistrate Delwar Hossain passed the order after police produced the 29-year-old Obaidul before the court, a day after his arrest.

Investigation officer Ali Hossain of Ramna police station, however, sought 10 days’ police remand to grill the lone accused over the murder.

Tania Hossain, mother of the victim, filed a case on August 24 against Obaidul under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the police station.

Later the case was turned into a murder case after Risha’s death at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 28.

The suspected killer was arrested at Domar in Nilphamari on Wednesday.

A team of police and Rapid Action Battalion arrested Obaidul at a market of village Sonahar early Wednesday, after being informed by locals, police said.

He was brought to Dhaka on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the students of Willes Little Flower School and College took to the streets again at Kakrail in the city this noon demanding capital punishment and speedy trial in the killing.

Suraiya Akhter Risha, 14, daughter of Md Ramzan Ali, a resident of Bangshal in old Dhaka, was stabbed in the abdomen by stalker Obaidul in front of her educational institution at Kakrail on August 24.

As the news of her death spread, hundreds of students took to the streets, pressing for immediate arrest of the attacker.

The victim’s family and classmates alleged that Obaidul, a tailoring shop worker at Eastern Mollika Shopping Complex of Elephant Road in the capital, used to stalk and disturb Suraiya and stabbed her that day while she was crossing the footbridge to go home.

Police arrested Obaidul’s sister Khadiza Begum, 36, and her husband Khadimul Islam, 46, at village Niratongi of Birganj in Dinajpur on August 29.