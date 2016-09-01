Qoumi madrassah students protest against extremism

Teachers and students of qoumi madrassahs took to the streets in Dhaka and elsewhere on Thursday to protest against extremism and terrorism.

An hour-long human chain was formed around 10:00am which was attended by students and teachers of different madrassahs.

Bangladesh Qoumi Madrassah Education Board organised the programme.

Speakers at the programme said qoumi madrassahs have no relationship with extremism and terrorism at all.

They said Islam does not patronise extremism and terrorism and those who attack on innocent people in the name of Islam, they do it to taint Islam.

They demanded punishment of the perpetrators who commit crimes in the name of Islam.