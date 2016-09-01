PM opens Simanta Bank for BGB members

Simanta Bank, a bank for the members of Border Guard Bangladesh’s, was formally launched on Thursday for their welfare.

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, formally inaugurated the bank at a ceremony at Fazlur Rahman Khondoker Auditorium at BGB Headquarters in the capital, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The prime minister also became the first client of the bank by opening an account.

Simanta Bank managing director and CEO Mokhlesur Rahman made an audio-visual presentation on the bank on the occasion.

With the launching of this public sector bank, a brainchild of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the long-cherished dream of the BGB are expected to be fulfilled.

According to the BGB, the bank’s main vision is to turn it into a balanced technically sound client-friendly financial institution which will contribute to the country’s overall advancement as part of its social responsibility.

Sheikh Hasina instantly gave verbal consent to set up a bank for the Border Guards when the demand was raised during her Darbar held at Peelkhana marking the BGB Day on December 20, 2014.

Later, BGB director general Major General Aziz Ahmed speedily moved forward the activities for setting up the bank and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled its logo at the BGB Day function on December 20, 2015.

At the same function, Bangladesh Bank governor handed over the ‘Letter of Intent’ to BGB Director General for setting up the Bank in presence of the prime minister.

On February 28, 2016, eminent banker Mokhlesur Rahman was appointed managing director of the Simanta Bank while this bank got final license from the Bangladesh Bank on July 21, 2016.

The Simanta Bank will be operated as a sister concern of BGB Welfare Trust which ensures welfare for the BGB members.

From the Bank, the BGB members will be provided with various types of loans on easy conditions alongside operating deposit pension scheme, house building loan, medical assistance conducting treatment both at home and abroad, and financing at the ‘One House One Farm’ project.

Besides, the Bank would also finance at BGB’s own welfare-oriented initiatives like ‘Alokita Simanta’ and ‘Samriddhir Pathe Simanta’ for creating employment opportunities and thus ensuring economic development for the people living in bordering areas.

As a commercial bank, it will deliver banking services to all sorts of people across the country, especially in border areas where the BGB have networks.

The paid-up capital of the bank was first deposited on June 22, 2016, while the Simanta Bank was given the incorporation certificate from the registrar of Joint Stock Companies on July 14, 2016.

Simanta Bank was listed as a scheduled bank on July 21, 2016 by the Bangladesh Bank while gazette notification to this end was published on August 1 this year.

Ministers, chiefs of the three services, members of parliament and high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, senior secretary of the ministry Mozammel Haque Khan, bank and financial institution division secretary Mohammad Yunusur Rahman spoke on the occasion. Simanta Bank chairman and BGB director general Major General Aziz Ahmed gave the address of welcome.