Khaleda pays tributes to Zia on BNP’s founding anniv

September 1, 2016 1:35 pm·0 commentsViews: 12
New Age Online

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, on Thursday paid tributes to party founder slain president Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave marking its 38th founding anniversary.
Khaleda, the widow of Zia, flanked by party leaders and activists, placed the wreaths at Zia’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar grave around 12:20pm and offered fateha there.
She also joined a special prayer (munajat) seeking salvation of Zia’s departed soul, reports United News of Bangladesh.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamir Uddin Sircar, ASM Hannan Shah, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, vice-chairmen Selima Rahman, Mohammad Shahjahan, Ahmed Azam Khan, AZM Zahid Hossain, chairperson’s advisers Amanullah Aman and Zainul Abedin Farroque, and joint secretaries general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Khairul Kabir Khokon were, among others, present.
Leaders and activists of different units and associate bodies of the party also laid wreaths at the late president’s grave on the occasion.
BNP and its associate bodies are celebrating the founding anniversary with various programmes across the country.
On the occasion, the party flag was kept hoisted atop the buildings of the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office and other offices across the country.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the party chairperson and secretary general congratulated the countrymen, party leaders and workers and well-wishers on this occasion.

