Five among six burnt critically after tank-lorry catches fire

At least six people were burnt at a petroleum depot in Chandpur town early Thursday after a lorry laden with petroleum oil caught fire during unloading.

Five victims — Raihan, 23, Masud, 28, Badsha Mia, 40, Mizanur Rahman, 50, and Belal Bhuiyan, 30 — were now undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Partha Shankar Paul, resident medical surgeon of the unit.

All of them suffered burns between 60 and 90 per cent, and were in critical condition, he added.

Another injured, Khokon Majumder, a fire serviceman, received minor burns and was admitted to Chandpur General Hospital, said assistant sub-inspector Palash Barua, duty officer of Chandpur sadar police station.

The incident of fire took place at the store, Jamuna Oil Agency, located at Bangabandhu Road around 1:00am, he said.

Fire also spread to the building where the store was housed.

Members of fire service and civil defence rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after two hours of hectic effort.

Mizanur Rahman, owner of the agency, and his employees were burnt along with residents of the building.

The reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained, the police assistant sub-inspector said, adding that police were investigating the matter.