Walsh named Bangladesh bowling coach

West Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh has agreed to take up the role of specialist bowling coach in Bangladesh for three years, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

This will be first coaching role for Walsh, who retired in 2001 and has served WICB in different capacities including as a selector most recently.

Bangladesh was looking for fast bowling coach since the departure of Zimbabwean Heath Streak, who stepped down in May after helping the country develop strong group a fast bowing talents.

‘I am thrilled to be joining the BCB as specialist bowling coach. I am really looking forward to getting started with the group,’ Walsh said in a BCB statement.

‘Having watched Bangladesh cricket from afar over the years, they are a seriously talented bunch of players.

‘Chandika Hathurusingha has done a wonderful job thus far as Head Coach so hopefully I can complement his skills and continue the positive progress.’

The 53-year-old Walsh is expected to reach Dhaka in the first week of September to take up his new responsibility, which will run from Thursday.

BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said Walsh’s vast experience will be a valuable addition to a growing team.

‘We are delighted to have Courtney in our ranks. He is a role model to millions and his fast bowling knowledge is second to none,’ he said.

‘Bangladesh cricket at present is going through the best pace bowling phase in our history and Courtney’s involvement I am sure will take it to greater heights.’

‘I take this opportunity to thank the WICB for its very positive support to the BCB in acquiring the services of Courtney.’

Walsh is the second high profile former West Indies cricketer to take up a major coaching role in Bangladesh after Gordon Greenidge, who guided the country to the 1999 World Cup and 1997 ICC Trophy.

Walsh played at the international level for 17 years to take 519 Test wickets, a world record at the time of his retirement.

He was the first bowler to reach 500 Test wickets. He also took 227 wickets in one-day internationals.