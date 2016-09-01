You are here: Home » Sports Cricket

Walsh named Bangladesh bowling coach

September 1, 2016 11:20 am·0 commentsViews: 11
New Age Online

Courtney WalshWest Indies fast bowling great Courtney Walsh has agreed to take up the role of specialist bowling coach in Bangladesh for three years, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Thursday.
This will be first coaching role for Walsh, who retired in 2001 and has served WICB in different capacities including as a selector most recently.
Bangladesh was looking for fast bowling coach since the departure of Zimbabwean Heath Streak, who stepped down in May after helping the country develop strong group a fast bowing talents.
‘I am thrilled to be joining the BCB as specialist bowling coach. I am really looking forward to getting started with the group,’ Walsh said in a BCB statement.
‘Having watched Bangladesh cricket from afar over the years, they are a seriously talented bunch of players.
‘Chandika Hathurusingha has done a wonderful job thus far as Head Coach so hopefully I can complement his skills and continue the positive progress.’
The 53-year-old Walsh is expected to reach Dhaka in the first week of September to take up his new responsibility, which will run from Thursday.
BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said Walsh’s vast experience will be a valuable addition to a growing team.
‘We are delighted to have Courtney in our ranks. He is a role model to millions and his fast bowling knowledge is second to none,’ he said.
‘Bangladesh cricket at present is going through the best pace bowling phase in our history and Courtney’s involvement I am sure will take it to greater heights.’
‘I take this opportunity to thank the WICB for its very positive support to the BCB in acquiring the services of Courtney.’
Walsh is the second high profile former West Indies cricketer to take up a major coaching role in Bangladesh after Gordon Greenidge, who guided the country to the 1999 World Cup and 1997 ICC Trophy.
Walsh played at the international level for 17 years to take 519 Test wickets, a world record at the time of his retirement.
He was the first bowler to reach 500 Test wickets. He also took 227 wickets in one-day internationals.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Late Stokes burst gives England the edge Ben Stokes struck a sparkling unbeaten 74 to help England finish the opening day of the second Test against South...
  2. Mosaddek seals cliffhanger for Abahani Mosaddek Hossain struck a last ball boundary following a six off the previous ball for Abahani Limited to seal a...
  3. BCB lifts domestic ban on Shahadat Bangladesh on Tuesday lifted the temporary ban on disgraced fast bowler Shahadat Hossain on ‘humanitarian considerations’ days after he apologised...
  4. Different England to turn up in the final, says Morgan West Indies will face a completely different England side in Sunday’s World Twenty20 final compared to the one they beat...
  5. Century beginning of many more: Tamim In-form batsman Tamim Iqbal hoped that his century against Oman in the ICC World Twenty20 qualifier in Dharamsala is just...
  6. Women cricketers eye an upset Bangladesh will be aiming to make an upset when they take on the pre-tournament favourites India in their opening match...
  7. Tigers humbled at get-go Rohit Sharma made a fabulous half-century as India crushed Bangladesh by 45 runs in the opening match of the Asia...
  8. Watson the top draw at IPL auction Australian all-rounder Shane Watson received the highest bid of $1.4 million while banished England star Kevin Pietersen was sold to...
  9. Hosts relieved after place in semis Hosts Bangladesh looked relieved after achieving their initial goal of reaching the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final with a clinical...
  10. ‘Amir will return to form like Ali’ Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said Friday his spot-fixing accomplice Mohammad Amir will be in top form on his return...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement