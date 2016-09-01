2 ‘Ansarullah men’ held in Chittagong

Detectives arrested two suspected members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team at Bakalia in Chittagong city early Thursday.

The arrestees were identified as Rokon Uddin, a garment factory worker, and Nizam Uddin, a former student of Chittagong University, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Tipped off, a team of Detective Branch of police conducted a drive in Boro Mia Mosque area and arrested the suspected militants in the dead of night, said Poritosh Ghosh, deputy commissioner of DB of Chittagong Metropolitan Police.

Details will be available later at a press briefing.