Six Bangladeshis in Singapore infected with Zika

September 1, 2016 10:05 am·0 commentsViews: 3
Reuters . Singapore / New Age Online

Six Bangladesh nationals have been tested positive with the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Singapore, the High Commission of Bangladesh said on Thursday.
‘We have been informed yesterday by MOH (the ministry of health) that of those tested positive, as of 12 noon on 30 August, 6 are Bangladeshi nationals,’ Mahbub Uz Zaman, high commissioner of Bangladesh to Singapore told Reuters by email.
‘We have also been informed that the patients are presented with mild symptoms and have either recovered or recovering. We are in touch with the ministry of health in this regard.’

