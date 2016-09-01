You are here: Home » National

BCL man hacked dead in Khulna

September 1, 2016 9:05 am·0 commentsViews: 9
New Age Online

Khulna mapA local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, was hacked to death in Khulna city on Wednesday night.
The deceased was Syed Hasan Rohan, 25, a resident of Baniakhamar in the city. He was a member on BCL’s Khulna city unit committee.
A group of seven to eight people attacked Rohan with sharp weapons at PTI intersection around 10:45pm, said Khondoker Faridul Haque, inspector (investigation) of sadar police station.
They hacked him indiscriminately and left the place.
Critically injured Rohan was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead around 11:45pm, the police inspector said.
Rohan was accused in nine cases including a murder filed with different police stations in Khulna, he added.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Both BNP, Jamaat are Pak agents: Hanif Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Thursday said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has proven that she is...
  2. DLA demands punishment of Banskhali killers Leaders of the Democratic Left Alliance, a combine of eight left leaning political parties, at a protest rally in the...
  3. BNP REACTION TO SEDITION CASE : Khaleda’s statement has been distorted Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday claimed that the sedition case was filed against the party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, through distorting...
  4. Indian professor sacked for sexual abuse of Bangladeshi student Jawaharlal Nehru University in India has terminated services of an assistant professor after an inquiry committee found him guilty in...
  5. 50 injured as party candidates, rebels fight during campaigns On their campaign trails in the forthcoming municipal elections, activists of party nominated candidates of both Awami League and Bangladesh...
  6. JU expels 5 students for assaulting asst proctor Jahangirnagar University authorities on Thursday expelled five students including a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activist for assaulting a......
  7. Houses of Kamran, Mintoo attacked Miscreants attacked the houses of former Sylhet city mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran and BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Abdul...
  8. 50 sued over Demra bus bomb-attack, Khaleda also named A case has been filed against 50 leaders and activists of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, in connection with a bomb...
  9. Khaleda may face murder charges, says Inu The information minister, Hasanul Haq Inu, on Tuesday said that the government was looking into if the BNP chairperson, Khaleda...
  10. Indian envoy terms home minister’s India visit a productive one The Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday termed the visit of Bangladesh’s home minister Asaduzzaman Khan......

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement