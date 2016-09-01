BCL man hacked dead in Khulna

A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, was hacked to death in Khulna city on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Syed Hasan Rohan, 25, a resident of Baniakhamar in the city. He was a member on BCL’s Khulna city unit committee.

A group of seven to eight people attacked Rohan with sharp weapons at PTI intersection around 10:45pm, said Khondoker Faridul Haque, inspector (investigation) of sadar police station.

They hacked him indiscriminately and left the place.

Critically injured Rohan was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead around 11:45pm, the police inspector said.

Rohan was accused in nine cases including a murder filed with different police stations in Khulna, he added.